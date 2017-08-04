If you're a Spice Girls fan, prepare to squeal with excitement, raid your wardrobe for your favorite Baby Spice-inspired mini dress, and blast"Viva Forever"on repeat (I mean, if you weren't doing so already). Why? Because the band's official Facebook page just announced that Spice World: The Movie is coming back to cinemas for a special anniversary screening.

THIS IS AMAZING.

To celebrate the film's original release 20 (twenty!) years ago, special one-off screenings are happening on Friday 29th September. The details in full:

"Our very special announcement is that we have organized for a 20th anniversary screening of Spice World The Movie to be shown at a cinema near you on FRIDAY 29th SEPTEMBER 2017. At the moment this is just for cinemas in the UK but we are hoping to organize something for fans across the world soon. Tickets are on sale NOW and are available to purchase until Sunday 24th September 2017. DON'T MISS OUT! Purchase your tickets now!! Check below to see all the all-important locations that will be showing the film. Please share and tag your friends who you would like to attend a viewing with you."

So yes, okay, stop right now thank you very much for a second: The screenings are CURRENTLY only scheduled for cinemas across the United Kingdom. But as the post makes clear, "fans across the world" can keep their hopes up for now (more screening details are being added to the FB page regularly) and, if nothing else, plan their own viewing party celebration. Posh Spice deserved an Oscar nom for her "dry clean only" line, let's remember!