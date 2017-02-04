Karachi-Fashion Pakistan Council, the country’s leading platform for fashion designers, has announced the designer lineup for Fashion Pakistan Week Spring/Summer ’17, scheduled to take place in Karachi from 22nd February to 24thFebruary, 2017.

The event will be taking place in collaboration with Urdu1 as the Official Event and Media Partner.

This year will also mark Fashion Pakistan’s 10th Year Anniversary. Established in 2007, the local fashion fraternity’s representative body created by the designers, for the designers. The council has brought the Pakistani Fashion on the global map, introduced the concept of Fashion Weeks, formalized business of Fashion and have launched many world acclaimed local designers and talent in the industry. Fashion Pakistan pioneered the concept of Fashion Weeks in Pakistan with the very first Fashion Pakistan Week, held in 2010. Since then, the Council has continually looked to new ways to support and bolster Pakistan’s growing fashion industry.

Fashion Pakistan SPRING/SUMMER 2017, where more than 30 of the country’s most renowned fashion designers and retail brands will be showcasing their latest Pret and Luxury Pret collections. This season, FPW SS’17 will also introduce a new concept of “Sustaining Local Craft” and “Ethical Fashion” through a line-up of solo shows by leading Designers. The council will also promote young talent through its Bank Alfalah Rising Talent platform showcasing the work of graduates from leading Fashion Colleges of Pakistan.

Fashion Pakistan will celebrate its 10th Year Anniversary with country’s finest designers at FPW S/S’17. Some of the designers/retail brands participating are AamnaAqeel, Amir Adnan, Arsalan Iqbal, Ayesha Farooq Hashwani, BuntoKazmi, Deepak Perwani, Fnk Asia, Gulabo, Hem, Innaya, HumayunAlamgir, Jeem, Lala Textiles, Maheen Khan, Munib Nawaz, NaumanArfeen, Nida Azwer, NiloferShahid, Nomi Ansari, Pink Tree, Sana Safinaz, Sonya Batla, Shamaeel Ansari, ShehlaChatoor, Tena Durrani, Umer Sayeed, YBQ and many more. The show direction and choreography will be handled byFriehaAltaf, PR byTAKE-II.