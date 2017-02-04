WASHINGTON-Jennifer Lopez hates the fact that she always has to rush when she’s out with her kids.

The 47-year-old singer is mother to eight-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. While she can relax with her offspring in the comfort of her own home, it’s a different story when she’s out and about because her celebrity status means she always gets swarmed by eager fans.

During an interview with W magazine, Jennifer was asked who she would choose to tail if she could follow anyone around for a day, and opted to name her children. “It would be so funny and enlightening,” she smiled. “They have their own little lives. I’d love to walk around with them and watch what he notices and she notices, who they talk to, what they’re like. What makes them smile, what makes them laugh. “Everything I do has to be rushed, because there’s a limited amount of time I can be out before things get crazy.”

Despite being grateful for her success in life, as a singer, actress and mother, Jennifer does sometimes struggle with being a celebrity. So when asked to describe her biggest dream, the New York-born star had a very modest ambition.

“My dream would just be to walk down the street in Milan and take my time, shopping, walking,” she mused. “Sit outside, without feeling I have to hide.” Being such a famous celebrity means Shades of Blue star Jennifer rarely goes a day without making headlines in one way or another. But she has learned to ignore the rumours about her, and realised it means so little in the grand scheme of things. ““I remember going, ‘Oh, my God they said this about me! What am I going to do? It’s not true!’ Then I realised: Nobody cares. In the Bronx, nobody cares. Being happy as a person, being a good mother, doing good work that’s fulfilling to me.”