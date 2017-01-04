LONDON:- After a number of clues that have been unveiled over the last few months, it has finally been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will make an appearance in the upcoming ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ film in addition to 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ which he is currently filming. With the New Year comes new information about the next Marvel films we have to look forward to. ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ will arrive in theatres later this year, teaming together Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Anthony Hopkins’ Odin and even Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, but it is Doctor Strange’s debut in the series that has gripped headlines this week.

NDEPENDENT ‘’Thor: Ragnarok’ in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new’, confirmed the Official Disney Fan Club D23. ‘Doctor Strange’ was released back in November, and with it came a mid-credits teaser featuring Benedict Cumberbatch’s character talking to Thor in New York, with the latter trying to enlist him to help him and Loki find Odin. Even after this was released, it still wasn’t confirmed that he would join the cast of ‘Thor’. More clues came with the fact that the clip was shot by Taika Waititi (‘What We Do in the Shadows’, ‘The Inbetweeners’), who happens to be directing the new ‘Thor’ film.