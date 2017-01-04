The pop princess recently posted a sweet shot with her rumored new beau Sam Asghari to Instagram, stirring up even more speculation that the pair are an item.

“Happy New Year,” she simply captioned the photo of Sam with his arm around her.

The pair met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video and first sparked romance rumors back in November. They have since been spotted on each other’s social media accounts several times.

In fact, last week when Sony Music’s social media accounts were hacked, declaring that Spears had died in an accident, it was Asghari’s Snapchat with the pop star in bed that calmed many fans’ fears.

And whether or not the romance rumors are true, Spears seems to be excited for the upcoming year.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share several upbeat pics of herself from a photo shoot.

“#CurrentMood Feeling good about 2017,” she captioned one photo.

Spears’ last longterm relationship was with Charlie Ebersol, whom she split from in the summer of 2015.