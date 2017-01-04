LOS ANGELES-Billie Lourd says she has “no words” to express how much she’ll miss her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The 60-year-old Star Wars actress died last week after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles before Christmas. Her 84-year-old mother, Debbie, died from a suspected stroke the following day.

Billie has posted a photo of the three of them together on Instagram.

The Scream Queens actress wrote: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.” Billie Lourd is the only child of Carrie Fisher from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd. They split up in 1994.

Billie appeared alongside her mother and grandmother at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present Debbie Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In November 2015, she accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on behalf of Debbie Reynolds at the Governors Awards ceremony.

Debbie Reynolds’ son and Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd confirmed last week that the two Hollywood stars would be laid to rest in a joint funeral. Following his mother’s death, Todd said: “She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’, and then she was gone. My mother and my sister are together right now.” Billie Lourd was Carrie Fisher’s only child and the pair appeared alongside each other in last year’s Star Wars reboot The Force Awakens.

She’ll also appear with her daughter, who plays Lieutenant Connix, in the next film in the Star Wars franchise - Star Wars: Episode VIII.

Filming has already been finished and the movie is due out this Christmas.