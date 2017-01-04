LAHORE-After the three months self-imposed ban on cinema houses, the government has not yet given a green signal to show new Indian films in Pakistani cinemas. The cinema owners have therefore resumed the screening of only old Indian films to support the industry.

Pakistan does not produce a lot of films as compared to India as Lollywood is much smaller film industry than to Bollywood, but at least now the direction of film industry is right but the industry needs foreign support in the form of importing films to our cinema houses according to the film exhibitors. Lollywood has released more than 10 Urdu films this year. These films have explored genres ranging from romance and comedy to drama and tragedy, receiving both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Zoraiz Lashari, Chairman of Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association said it’s up to the federal government, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, in association with the Ministry of Commerce to lift the ban on new Indian films. “The ministry of commerce has to pass no objection certificate (NOC) from the cabinet and after then we will implement on it. This is the peak season in movie theatres in Pakistan. Dangal is one of the box-office hit film of this year. So the ban should be lifted to allow revenues to be generated through the movie business in Pakistan. But the Pakistan government is yet to clear it. So, in spite of the ban being lifted, only old films are being screened right now. Cinema business has been hit enormously and all stakeholders realised that to screen old Indian films is the right decision to save the cinema houses from big loss. We are entertainers and we want to continue to entertaining the local people,” he said.

Super Cinema Media Manager Waryam Iqbal said, “The reason is our cross border terms are not really good and the Indian movies which are screened in our cinema houses are for light entertainers to create happiness and sustain the business of movie theathres. Censor Board should build up committee with the renowned actors and guild the government which Indian films should be screened and which not. We should invest on our local cinema and establish it as soon as we can.”