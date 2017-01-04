After rumors went around that Jennifer Lopez canceled her Miami New Year's Eve performance to spend time with maybe-new beau Drake, the singer was indeed spotted at his concert on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas…and then out with him the next night, reports Hapers Bazaar.

Lopez was photographed at Drake's table in Hakkasan nightclub, where he played. She reportedly arrived with him at 10 pm for the dinner they had with a group of 40 and then was filmed dancing to his set. Media reports that she tried to go incognito in a black dress and white fur stole.

Drake apparently did not give J.Lo any shoutouts on stage (so this isn't Rihanna-level adoration yet) but the two reportedly left together holding hands through a back door reserved for employees.

The next night, DraLo was spotted out together again, this time gambling at MGM Grand. TMZ posted a photo of the two together:

So, maybe this is very real—and not just to promote their music collaboration and/or get Rihanna's attention after all…