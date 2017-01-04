LOS ANGELES (LIST): Michael Fassbender has aspirations to direct a film. The 39-year-old actor has a wide range of films under his belt including superhero movies like ‘X-Men’ and sci-fi flicks ‘Prometheus’ to biopics like ‘Steve Jobs’ and ‘Hunger’. However, Fassbender - who is set to star in the new ‘Assassin’s Creed’, ‘The Snowman’ and ‘Alien: Covenant’ - has revealed he’s keen to take the director’s chair.

In an interview with Digital Spy, when asked if there was something he would like to get his teeth into, he replied: ‘’I’d like to direct at some point.’’

Fassbender has been been closely watching ‘Alien: Covenant’ filmmaker Ridley Scott to pick up his craftsmanship behind the camera.

On working with Ridley again, Fassbender gushed: ‘’It’s a blast. Ridley’s a one-off. He’s just such a master at what he does. He’s become a really good friend. We have a lot of fun on set. I just try and learn as much as I can from him, because in all aspects of this medium, he’s got such a wealth of knowledge.’’

Meanwhile, Fassbender most recently starred in ‘Assassin’s Creed’ - which hit cinemas over the weekend - and admits it needed to be accessible in order to be a success and has admitted it was tricky making a film based on the series.

He shared: ‘’There’s a battle of two ideologies fighting for the future of mankind, that’s going to lend itself very well to a cinematic experience.

‘’The initial challenge was how to distil all of that, simplify it as best we could for people who’d never played the game, people who’re experiencing this world for the first time.’’