ISLAMABAD: Renowned classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan passed away here on Wednesday.



Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, who belonged to the Patiala family, had been suffering from lungs ailment since long.



The body will be brought to Lahore from Islamabad.



He was the brother of Ustad Amanat Ali and Hamid Ali and uncle of Asad Amanat and Shafqat Amanat.