Following Debbie Reynolds' sad death just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, tributes to the Hollywood legend continue to pour in.

Ryan Gosling became the latest star to publicly honour the actress when he took to the stage at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's annual gala on Monday, Harpers Bazaar reports.

Gosling remembered the screen legend as he accepted the Vanguard Award for La La Land, Damien Chazelle's musical about an actress – played by Emma Stone – and a jazz musician.

The actor referenced Reynolds' iconic role as Kathy Selden in Singin' in the Rain and described her as an "inspiration" for his latest film, which is set to win further awards at the Golden Globes later this month.

"I wish I could've said this in person, but I'd like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work," Gosling said on stage alongside the director Chazelle.

"She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singin' in the Rain every day for inspiration, and she was a truly unparalleled talent. So I thank her for all of that inspiration."

Gosling's tribute comes after Billie Lourd, who underwent the pain of losing a mother and grandmother in the space of two days, opened up about the troubling time on Instagram.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," the 24-year-old wrote.

"There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."