LOS ANGELES-Sylvester Stallone has revealed work is about to start on the new ‘Expendables 4’ movie.

The 70-year-old actor-and-director has put an end to rumours, which surfaced in December that the much-loved films are over, by confirming that he’s been hitting the gym ahead of the next instalment in the blockbuster action-thriller franchise. In a video shared on his Facebook page, he says he’s working on the next movie, and ‘’that was going to be great, fingers crossed’’.

He added: ‘’We’re going to do our best. I think we’ve got some really great actors going, we’ve got great ideas, everyone’s expecting something different and we’re going to give it to ‘em.’’

Until now, talk of another movie had gone quiet since October 2015, when studio Nu Image announced that Chinese funding would enable a fourth instalment after almost half of ‘Expendables 3’s total worldwide box office takings of $200m came from China, with just $40m from the US. At the time, executive producer Steven Paul said: ‘’What seems to work in their favour in China, is that these movies are good old-fashioned shoot ‘em up entertainment.’’

It is not clear whether this cash is still enabling the film to go ahead, nor who the cast and director will be. Stallone - who has also directed the ‘Rambo’ and the ‘Rocky’ franchises - helmed the first ‘Expendables’ back in 2010.

Whilst Simon West took over the reigns for ‘Expendables 2’ and Patrick Hughes on ‘Expendables 3’.

Stallone has continued to star in front of the camera in all the films alongside regulars; Jason Statham, Terry Crews, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Jet Li, Bruce Willis and Wesley Snipes.

Antonio Banderas jumped on board last time, and some younger rising stars including Ronda Rousey.

Stallone is also set to star in ‘Idol’s Eye’, which is currently in pre-production, and he is in post-production for ‘Guardian’s of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and ‘Animal Crackers’.

Plus he has been announced as starring in ‘Omerta’ and ‘Scarpa’.