LOS ANGELES-Robert Downey Jr says Tom Holland is ‘’the perfect man’’ to play Spider-Man because he is ‘’bright and gifted’’.

The 21-year-old actor will take on the role of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in the upcoming Marvel move ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ - which is due for release on Wednesday - and MCU veteran Robert, who is known for playing Iron Man, has said he couldn’t think of a better person to cast in the iconic role. Speaking about Tom’s portrayal of Spider-Man - who has previously been played on screen by Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield - Robert told News Corp Australia Network: ‘’Tom is the perfect man for the job. He’s enthusiastic, bright and gifted, a very physically talented guy by virtue of his dance and acrobatic background. He has just the right combination of elements required to bring a new take on the character.’’ And it seems Tom is equally as pleased to have the 52-year-old actor - who appears as Tony Stark and his heroic alter ego in the movie - on hand, as he managed to help the young actor overcome his insecurities surrounding the blockbuster feature.

Tom said previously: ‘’Robert Downey Jr. has been really great, he’s been there during a lot of this.

‘’There have been moments, particularly during ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ where I’ve doubted my capabilities. We all have doubts. ‘’And he pulled me aside one day and said, ‘You know, you got this, this was meant to be. I had the same feelings doing ‘Iron Man’, the same anxieties, but know that they picked you for a reason - because it feels right, it works.

It’s not about how good you can do the web-slinging or the stunts, it’s about the personality you bring to the character.’