Sydney-American pop star Katy Perry was photographed walking through Sydney Airport when she was performing ‘live’ on ‘The Voice Australia’.

The 32-year-old pop star’s performances of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ and ‘Swish Swish’ were trumpeted as being live by the Nine Network, but the broadcaster has since been forced to admit Katy’s efforts were pre-recorded.

A spokesperson told News Corp: ‘’There are instances where we have to pre-record a performance just prior to the broadcast because of the demands of staging.

‘’The production complexities of performances like Katy’s means sets can’t always be struck and re-set during the time allowed by a commercial break.’’

Similarly, Katy’s appearance on ‘Sunrise’ on Monday morning has been promoted as being live.

But a spokesperson for the Seven network has confirmed Katy’s segments on the show was pre-recorded last week.

The spokesperson explained: ‘’Katy Perry has recorded her portions of the show. We let fans know that last week, by inviting them to come down and see her during her appearance.’’

Meanwhile, Katy recently admitted she was ‘’scared’’ of being herself when she first entered the music industry.

The chart-topping pop star revealed she created her on-stage persona ‘’out of protection’’.

She said: ‘’A lot of people are living in fear from something that happened in their childhood, or some form of PTSD they picked up along the way, and I created this wonderful character called Katy Perry that I very much am, and can step into all the time, but I created that character out of protection.

‘’I was scared that if you saw me, Katheryn Hudson, the girl wearing the Bioré strip on my nose, you’d be like, ‘That’s not glamorous’. It was me going, ‘OK, I’ve been upset my whole childhood so I’m going to show the world I am something, that I am going to do something and that I am enough’.

‘’I didn’t want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated that, it was too scary for me, so I decided to be someone else.’’