LOS ANGELES-Kirsten Dunst doesn’t bother dieting because she isn’t very good at sticking to them. The ‘Beguiled’ actress admits she tries not to create strict meal plans for herself because even when she has a goal in mind, she cannot stick to them.

Asked how she stays in good shape, she said: ‘’I’m actually very bad. Even before Cannes, I was like, ‘’I’m going to get good for Cannes!’’ I didn’t eat bread for a few days, and then it all went bad on the plane. I just cannot diet, so I don’t.’’ And when Kirsten - who is engaged to actor Jesse Plemons - needs to ‘’nurture’’ herself, she likes nothing more than settling down in front of the TV with a bowl of pasta. She admitted to Australia’s Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine: ‘’I like bad television. I watch really bad things. I nurture myself with television and pasta. Food, friends, TV ... I live very simply. I like staying in. I’m a homebody.’’ Meanwhile, Kirsten previously revealed she thinks it is time she takes a break from her career and has ‘’babies and chills’’. She said: ‘’I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, I’ve been working since I was three. It’s time to have babies and chill ...

‘’I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.

‘’That love is just like ... you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.’’