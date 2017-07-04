LOS ANGELES-Michelle Rodriguez has ‘always appreciated’ her ‘Furious 7’ co-star Vin Diesel and says he is the ‘biggest supporter of strong women’ after she called for their to be more ‘love to the women of the franchise’.

The ‘Furious 7’ actress has praised her co-star for being the ‘’biggest supporter of strong women’’ after she called for their to be more ‘’love to the women of the franchise’’.

In the clip posted on Vin’s Instagram, she said: ‘’Vin, for many years, you’ve been the biggest supporter of strong women. I’ve always appreciated that about you throughout the years and just know that if I ever post anything, that it’s not you I’m talking to.’’

And alongside the video, Vin wrote: ‘’Proud of Our saga... but we must try to reach higher each time.

‘’The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. Its also why this saga has reached the level that it has... you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful... Dom and Letty. (sic)’’

Michelle had previously admitted she ‘’might have to say goodbye’’ to the franchise if they didn’t show more love to the women in the film franchise. She wrote at the time: ‘’F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one.

‘’Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love (sic)’’ Meanwhile, Michelle admitted she felt like an ‘’animal’’ after her co-star Paul Walker’s death.

She said: ‘’I have to say, you know, when I lost Paul, I went through about a year of just being an animal. Like, what could I do, physically, to just get my mind off of existentialism? Get my mind off of how transient life is and how we come here and can just disappear at any moment. How could I get my mind off that? ‘’I did everything I could possibly do to hide from myself and I’ll tell you that my Ayahuasca trip made me sad that he left me here. It wasn’t a sadness that he’s gone, it’s more like a jealousy that he’s there first.’’