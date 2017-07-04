LOS ANGELES- Tara Reid has been the victim of online bullying and body shaming over her slender frame. The 41-year-old actress is sick of being the subject of mean comments about her slender frame and hopes her new movie, ‘Worthless’ - which follows the actions and consequences of a bully - will strike a chord with others in similar situations. She told E! News: ‘’I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life. ‘’People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You’re my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.

‘’The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me.’’ With the rise of online bullying, Tara believes it is a problem that is only getting worse. She added: ‘’Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with.