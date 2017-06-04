LOSANGELES-US singer Ariana Grande has visited fans injured in last month’s terror attack at her Manchester concert.

The star spent time with youngsters at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in a surprise appearance ahead of a benefit concert on Sunday.

Adam Harrison said his daughter Lily “felt like a rock star” after meeting her idol. Meanwhile, police investigating the Manchester Arena attack, which killed 22 people, have made a further arrest.

A 24-yearold man was arrested in the Rusholme area of the city on Friday night, on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the investigation and 11 men remain in custody for questioning. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 and injured dozens more at the gig, last month. Manchester attack: What we know so far

Grande arrived back in the UK on Friday morning ahead of the One Love concert at Old Trafford cricket ground.

Stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus will join her for the event which is raising funds for victims and their families.

Mr Harrison, whose daughter suffered spinal injuries in the blast, said Lily was “skipping” with joy after meeting Grande.

“She is on cloud nine,” he said. “She is made up. “We were the last room on the ward to be visited and the excitement was building for Lily.”

Mr Harrison attended the 22 May concert with his daughter and said he picked her up “like a rugby ball and ran for it” following the explosion.

He said Lily was set to be discharged from hospital Saturday or Sunday.

“She’s now ready to go for tomorrow’s concert,” he added. “She feels like a rock star and has been listening to her Ariana Grande playlist and wants to go.

Ariana Grande with injured fan Evie Mills at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Evie Mills also met the US singer while recovering in hospital

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, wrote of Grande’s hospital visit: “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week.

“So happy she came I could burst. Never seen Jaden so happy; even cried again myself.”

Another girl, 14yearold Evie Mills from Harrogate, was visited by Grande who also spoke to nurses and staff during her time at the Manchester hospital.

Evie was one of the youngsters who met the Queen when she paid her respects on 25 May to those injured in the bombing. Abedi blew himself up in the attack at Manchester Arena but police have made a number of arrests as investigations continue. Along with the latest arrest, 10 men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack. A 15yearold boy, a 34yearold woman, and four men have been released without charge.