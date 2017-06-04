LOSANGELES:- Bradley Whitford is getting in on Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The actor has closed a deal to join the cast of the Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. sequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the sequel stars Kyle Chandler as a scientist and Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown as his family members. Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, O’Shea Jackson and Ken Watanabe are also among the cast. Michael Dougherty is directing King of the Monsters from a script he penned with Zach Shields.



It is currently in production and scheduled for release on March 22, 2019. It follows Gareth Edwards’ 2014 reboot, which earned $529.1 million worldwide, and is part of a giant monster cinematic universe being made by Legendary and Warners that also includes the recent hit Kong: Skull Island. Whitford, widely known for his Emmywinning role on The West Wing, was most recently seen in Jordan Peele’s horror hit Get Out. His upcoming projects include Todd Robinson’s war drama The Last Full Measure, Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store and Greg Kinnear’s dramedy The Philosophy of Phil. He’s also featured in the Kate Mara drama Megan Leavey, out next weekend, and Judy Greer’s directorial debut A Happening of Monumental Proportions, which made its festival premiere last month. He is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management.