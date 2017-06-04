LONDON-Not content with topping the charts, being impossibly catchy and featuring Justin Bieber on the remix, Despacito has now also broken a chart record.

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s single has become the longestrunning foreign language number one in UK chart history.

The song notched up 129,000 combined sales this week to secure its fourth week at top of the singles chart.

Despacito is sung in Spanish, although many of Bieber’s lines are in English.

Only nine other foreignlanguage songs, such as Gangnam Style and The Ketchup Song, have ever topped the UK singles chart.

Until Despacito came along, Chanson D’Amour by vocal jazz group Manhattan Transfer held the record for the longest foreignlanguage stay at number one, spending three weeks at the top in 1977.

Bieber also held the number two position with I’m The One his collaboration with DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

Captain Ska’s Liar Liar, which criticises Prime Minister Theresa May, landed at number four this week’s highest new entry.

Liam Payne’s Strip That Down stayed at number three while Shawn Mendes’s There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back dropped to five.