Karachi-The most anticipated feature film of this year, Project Ghazi, is all set to release on July 14, 2017 nationwide.

Project Ghazi is Pakistan’s first Super Hero feature film, starring Sheheryar Munawar, Humayun Saeed, Syra Shahroze, Talat Hussain, Amir Qureshi, Nusrat Hidayatullah and Adnan Jaffer. Project Ghazi promises to enthrall audiences with its visuals, actions, visual effects and overall Hollywood style aesthetics.

The film also features a super villain, Qataan (played by Adnan Jaffer) who has already invoked a lot of attention on social media.

"In Pakistan, we need to make films that explore new genres while still being engaging for the audience. Super hero films are the equivalent of modern day mythologies, and can be a source for innovative stories. Working in feature films has been a long standing goal and I am working hard to create something unique." shares Nadir Shah who has directed Project Ghazi.

“Most of the films being produced in Pakistan are Bollywood inspired rom-coms, I wanted to move away from that and produce a film in a genre largely ignored by the Pakistani cinema. I wanted to give our audiences a taste of films closer to Hollywood with Pakistani talent”, comments Syed Mohammed Ali Raza, Producer and co-writer of Project Ghazi.

So lock the date and be sure to grab your tickets in advance to be a part of this experience. Project Ghazi will be hitting cinema screens across Pakistan on 14th July, 2017, and is distributed by Distribution Club.