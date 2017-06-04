LAHORE-The owner of Taj Cinema Saturday moved the Lahore High Court seeking directives for Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) to provide him report about the fire.

Advocate Affan Asad Taj filed the petition, submitting: “A mysterious fire engulfed the cinema on June 7, 2016 after it was rented out to Cinestar (SMC) Pvt Ltd in 2013.”

He added: “Cinestar (SMC) Pvt Ltd got the cinema insured and withheld vital information from the insurer. Later the Cinestar got a copy of the complete forensic report from the PFSA and claimed insurance on the basis of that report.”

The petitioner told the court the PFSA director general war contacted to get forensic report but the complete copy of the forensic report had not been provided.

“The Forensic Lab Analysis Report was not handed” he said, adding that the agency was repeatedly asked about cause of fire but to no avail. He made a request to the court for directing the PFSA DG to provide the complete forensic report.

He also submitted that he approached deputy inspector general, Lahore, SP Civil Lines and DG PFSA for complete forensic report but he was not provided the required report and information.

Later, he said, he also filed an application under Transparency and Right to Information Act to the public information officer of the PFSA through courier but received no response so far.

He stated that it is learned that the office of the Chief Information Commissioner is presently vacant on account of completion of mandatory 3 years of his service, as consequence whereof the Commission was not presently working. Therefore, he said, he was unable to avail the remedy of application to the Commission provided under rule 9 of the Rules.