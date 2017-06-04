SWEDEN-Zara Larsson is in awe of Beyonce and though she tried to play it cool when they met, she cried. The 19yearold singer did her best to ‘’play it cool’’ when she met her idol backstage at a concert in Sweden, but her emotions got the better of her.

Asked who her hero is, Zara said: ‘’Beyonce. I met her after a concert in Stockholm in 2013. I tried to play it cool but I just cried. She was very sweet about it.’’ The ‘So Good’ singer is also a big fan of Rihanna. She said: ‘’[I never skip] ‘Work’ by Rihanna. It gets in your head for the rest of the day.’’

Zara is proud of her outspoken views but she admits she regrets some of the opinions she held when she was younger.

She confessed to Grazia magazine: ‘’I used to run a blog that I started when I was 12 or 13. There are some things out there I wish I’d never written. I was so antifeminist back then, I thought it was superlame. ‘’But at the same time, I’m glad it’s there, it proves people grow up and change.’’

The Swedish star recently admitted she doesn’t care if her strong opinions damage her career. She said: ‘’I have an impact, and I think if I can, you know, enlighten someone or change someone’s mind, then I think I did a great thing. I am not really concerned about how it will affect my career. ‘’I think that some things are more important than my career. And, I just can’t shut up! I am very vocal about everything. Who I am on social media is definitely who I am as a person.’’ And Zara is very vocal on social media and likes to comment on current affairs and issues that affect everybody. She added: ‘’I really look for things that are happening right now, things that are trending on Twitter that spark some kind of frustration in me, I guess. ‘’Like I see some injustice or inequality going on obviously in America, since Trump, or in Poland when they were debating about making abortion illegal there are so many different places.