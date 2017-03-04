LAHORE: The hype of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all over Pakistan these days. The final might be a one-day-event, but it has created a lot of excitement not just in Pakistan but overseas too. This is because the whole nation is thrilled to witness the mega event in their homeland.

The thing that adds to their excitement is the grand closing ceremony since popular stars like Ali Zafar and Ali Azmat are ready to set the stage on fire with their energetic performances.

Ali Zafar's fans have been disappointed ever since he announced that he would not be able to make it to PSL finals. However, there’s a great news for everyone because the rock-star would not be skipping the closing ceremony and will yet again entertain us with his amazing performance.

He took the news to twitter to make the announcement of performing at the closing ceremony of PSL 2017 in Gaddafi Stadium on March 5.

You all mean the world to me. Performing tomorrow :) Phir seeti bajay gi, stage sajay ga #AbKhelJamayGa. Let's do this! Pakistan Zindabad. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 4, 2017



