LAHORE-Cultural Journalist Foundation of Pakistan yesterday organized an evening for veteran actress Jharna Basak aka Shabnam at Alhamra Arts Council.

Renowned artistes Usman Peerzada, Munnu Bhai, Irfan Khoosat, BG, Aghar Nadeem Syed and Hassan Askari Rizvi spoke on the occasion and expressed their feelings.

Minister of Information & Culture Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman said that it was an honour that Shabnam came in our country .She is an actress which remained active in Lollywood in 1960s, to 1980s. She has been nominated for Nigar awards several times, winning it 13 times.

“No one word can even begin to describe the Lollywood diva that was Shabnam. Talented and extremely down-to-earth, there was and still is an overpowering aura about her that takes a firm hold on anyone meeting her, or speaking to her for that matter, for the very first time.”

Usman Peerzada said that first of all he would like to thank the CJFP was organizing the evening which was all about the legendary actress Shabnam and her contribution in our film industry.

“Film technicians who had worked with Shabnam back in the day described her as a courteous, modest and good-natured lady who was friendly on the film sets.”

Asghar Nadeem further said that Shabnam has the distinction of being the only actress who has worked in the maximum number of films and done a wide variety of roles. “Her famous films including Chanda and Talash are still fresh in our mind and it was a blockbuster hit.

Irfan Khoosat further added Shabnam has been an inspiration for the whole generation there are over 150 films to her credit, dozens of which are unmatched in Lollywood. He said when Shabnam entered in the hall he thought she would never recognized me but she called me with my name and that was an honour for me. “I feel proud that I worked with her,” Irfan Khoosat said. The function ended with Shabnam speaking about her feelings on visiting Pakistan. “I am overwhelmed at the love shown to me by my fans and people of Pakistan. Whenever I come here I feel at home. Artists do not have any religion nor are there any boundaries for art. I spent large part of my life here in Pakistan. I am loving every moment of my visit here,” Shabnam said.