Lahore-The Pakistan Fashion Design Council [PFDC] officially reveal the new dates for their landmark tenth consecutive season of PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week PSFW17scheduled to take place in Lahore from 13th to 16thApril 2017.

“We at the PFDC have an unwavering commitment to furthering the business of fashion. Those who have followed our work since our very first fashion week know we have a history and precedent of remaining steadfast to our cause. However, in light of recent tragedies in Lahore and the insecurity in which the city finds itself in at the moment, wehad unanimously decided to postpone PSFW’17 until 13th to 16thApril 2017.

We would like to thank all designers, stakeholders and members of the esteemed press for their utmost support and we look forward to welcoming you in April as the show must go on”said SehyrSaigol, Chairperson of the PFDC.

As announced earlier, the PFDC endeavours to continue to advance the pioneering platform towards an international and global standard and standing. This season, this is being done in a twofold manner: Firstly, the Pakistan Fashion Design Council has researched, developed and now engaged globally seasoned experts from the UK to create a first of its kind production team.

This team includes specialists for lighting, sound, choreography and set design. Secondly, the PFDC also announce a structural change to the show format whereby each of the days will be designed into a curated and edited range of either solo designer or duo designer/high street retail/lawn shows divided between two entirely separate show spaces and two independent ramps within the same venue. This comes as a deliberate move from the Council to grow fashion week into a more exclusive and premium platform allowing fashion houses rather more independent showcases within the fashion week diaspora and to therefore show to more selective and dedicated audiences.

The PFDC will announce participating fashion designers, textile and high-street brands as of March 2017.