I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue's is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures. Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to... & learn and grow in doing so. ❤ Thank you @deenathe1st for your vision and for having me on this cover... by the incredible @inezandvinoodh - so much love.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:11am PST