ET-LOS ANGELES-It looks like Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have managed to let bygones be bygones. Two weeks after their latest action epic, The Fate of the Furious, shattered worldwide box office records, Diesel took the opportunity to share some love with his co-star on Johnson’s 45th birthday. Diesel, who stars as Dominic Toretto in the beloved Fast and Furious franchise, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a smiling snapshot of himself and Johnson, who stars as his rival and frenemy Luke Hobbs.

“To look back at what we have accomplished. Shoulder to shoulder, against impossible odds. Proud...” Diesel, 49, captioned the pic. “Happy Birthday Hobbs…” After production on the eighth installment in the blockbuster franchise wrapped last summer, rumors began to swirl claiming there was some on-set animosity between Johnson and Diesel, and the former professional wrestler posted a lengthy message on Instagram calling some unnamed male castmates “chicken” and “candy.” However, it seems the stars have moved beyond any alleged beefs. Johnson and Diesel both spoke with ET on the red carpet at The Fate of the Furious premiere last month, and had nothing but support for one another.

“We still love each other, that’s my boy,” Diesel exclaimed.

“In my house, he’s ‘Uncle Dwayne,’ and I’m proud of that.” Check out the video below to hear more.