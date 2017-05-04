LOS ANGELES-Hilary Duff wants her fans to name her new dog as she can’t decide between Momo or Bean.

The 29-year-old actress introduced her Instagram followers to her tiny new rescue puppy, who she said was called Momo, but shortly afterwards admitted she couldn’t decide between two monikers. She shared a picture of the dog - a Chihuahua-pug cross-breed known as a chug - and wrote: ‘’Meet Momo @loveleorescue thank you for this sweet addition #rescuepup #chug (sic)’’ She then added another image and wrote: ‘’Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean?Hello! name me please! Woof (that’s thanks in dog) and goodnight @loveleorescue #nameme (sic)’’

Hilary - who has five-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie - also has a Bernese Mountain dog named Dubois and a French bulldog called Peaches.

In 2013, her beloved pooch Lola passed away, and she welcomed Peaches into her home following the death of her other French bulldog, Beau. The ‘A Cinderella Story’ actress recently admitted her life has been ‘’hard’’ since she became a parent. In a birthday message to Luca in March, she wrote: : ‘’Hey kid.... the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love ...I hope you take it Happy Birthday Luca Cruz (sic)’’ Meanwhile, Hilary admits being divorced from Mike’’hurt’’ at first, but she’s now thankful that she can take a break and share the parenting duties.

She said previously: ‘’Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.’ I’m divorced.

‘’Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, ‘He’s yours! Bye!’’’