LOS ANGELES-The pop star’s wife, Jessica Biel, has confessed that she “really” doesn’t want the adorable tot to follow in his famous daddy’s musical footsteps and that she has fearfully imagined him as a “struggling musician” in the future.

“I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor,” the 35-year-old actress told News.com.au. “There are many qualities I’d love him to get from Justin. But there’s one thing I don’t want for him. I really don’t want him to be a musician.”

“I know what you’re thinking,” Biel continued. “Good luck to me, right?”

The Sinner star added that she meant the declaration “sort of as a joke,” but remained wary of the cutthroat music industry and the battles singers face to become successful.

“I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game,” she explained. “He has access to work with any producer and he can actually get songs on the radio. And, this is from someone who makes great music - he tours and makes it look very easy. But he’s been working for years and years and years to get to where he is.”

“I already have this image of [Silas] as a struggling musician and that’s like, ‘Oh my God!’” Biel shared. “As a mom, you think 30 years into the future and you’re like, ‘How do I fix this for him?’ I just want him to be like an engineer or a doctor, something like that.”

During the interview, Biel also opened up about what kind of father Timberlake is, noting that all of his “cool factor” disappears when he’s chilling at home “googley-eyeing a fat baby.”

Gushing that she’s “in awe” of how the former *NSYNC star interacts with their son, Biel added that he’s loving being on daddy duty while she focuses on her new show.

“He doesn’t get to spend as much time with him as I do, so those moments, where it is his turn to take over and be Mr. Mom, I think he really relishes,” she said.

“But I know Justin,” she added. “He’s going to get a little antsy and will want to work in the studio soon. We’ll have to find the balance and we’ll work it out somehow. Right now, he feels like it’s my turn. I had this baby and in the last couple of years I really haven’t worked all that much, on purpose.”

See Biel talk more about Timberlake’s support of her acting career below.