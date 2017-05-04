LOS ANGELES:- Ryan Reynolds earned some serious husband points this week when he praised his wife Blake Lively at this year’s Met Gala, saying that she made him a “more empathetic person”. The glamorous couple attended the annual Met Gala on Monday evening in New York City, and were photographed by Humans of New York’s Brandon Stanton, as part of the popular photoblog that was established in 2010. “She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy,” Reynolds said about his wife of five years and mother of his two children.



“She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person.” Reynolds tied the knot with Lively in 2012, having met her in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern. They have since welcomed two daughters together, the eldest, named James, born in 2014, followed by Ines in 2016. The 40 year old Deadpool actor added that Lively had helped him to repair his relationship with his late father before he passed away.