Karachi-Aik Thi Rania, having Sumbul Iqbal and Syed Jibran in lead roles, is all set to go on air in October. Sumbul Iqbal will be returning to screen after a short hiatus as she was last seen in the drama Ghayal. Syed Jibran has already given three back to back hits with Noor-e-Zindagi, Bhooli Bano, and Gairat. Spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, who have a series of hit shows to their credit including Khaali Haath, Hiddat, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai.

Aik Thi Rania is written by Madiha Shahid, known for her hit drama digest writer and directed by Abdullah Badini, who has given hit drama like Naimat. The OST of this show is sung by Ahmed Jahanzeb, who is known for the popular OST of Khuda Aur Mohabbat. The rest of the cast includes names like Munawar Saeed, Manzoor Qureshi, Madiha Rizvi, Humaira Bano, Sundas Tariq, Beena Chaudhary and Paras Masroor.