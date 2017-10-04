What's the true measure of a grownup? Having kids? Or having a phone that *isn't* about to die all the time? TBD, but here, we've rounded up 10 practical yet aesthetically pleasing iPhone accessories that make adulting just a little bit chicer. (P.S. Cute cases this way for the 8 and beyond, and this way for all others.)

THE CABLE SPLITTER:

So toy can finally keep listening to 'Melodrama' as you charge.

THIS GUY:

Who doubles as a charger.

THE WELL-DESIGNED DOCK:

THE UNDERCOVER CHARGER:

THE CASE THAT TURNS YOUR PHONE INTO A POLAROID:

THE FISHEYE LENS CLIP-ON:

For taking ~ARTSY~ photos.

THE WIDE-ANGLE LENS:

For taking ~ARTSIER~ photos.

THE KNOT-ICAL CHARGER:

THE MARBLE SLAB:

To make sure you stay at >20 percent.

THE RING CASE:

To Keep you from breaking your face/puts a ring on it.