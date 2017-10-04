LOS ANGELES-Kate Winslet keeps her Oscar in her toilet. The 41-year-old Academy Award winner won the prestigious prize for her role in the 2008 movie ‘The Reader’, and she stores the golden statuette in her loo to allow people the chance to have some alone time with the special gong. Speaking on ‘Lorraine’ on Tuesday, she said: ‘’That’s the reason for it being in the toilet ... I wanted to give people an opportunity to have that moment. I remember when I went to Emma Thompson’s house when I was much younger and didn’t have an Oscar. ‘’Her Oscar was on the back of the loo and I picked it up and then years later I was giving my own speech.

‘’I couldn’t believe it. Never give up on your dreams.’’ Winslet’s latest movie sees her star opposite Idris Elba in survival love story ‘The Mountain Between Us’, and while shooting the motion picture the pair would often have to ‘’make stuff up’’ if the weather conditions were not suitable.

She said: ‘’That is what’s amazing about this film. We didn’t know what to expect out of every day.

‘’We would have four different versions of the day on our call sheet and one would be, you know, we can only fly if there’s no wind, or only fly in light wind or only fly to 8,500ft not 10,000ft.

‘’And if we couldn’t fly, we would literally just have to make stuff up. We’d have to change location, change dialogue and it was fantastic to work in that kind of spontaneous environment.

‘’And I have to say, the world is beautiful up there. I was very awestruck by how incredible it as in the Canadian Rockies and I really loved it.’’