LOS ANGELES:- Tyra Banks has reportedly split from her partner Erik Asla. The 43-year-old former supermodel and the photographer have decided to go their separate ways after five years together, but there’s believed to be no bad blood between them and they will continue to co-parent their 21-month-old son York. A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six Column: ‘’It came drama-free and they’re co-parenting their young son.’’ Although Erik has agreed to move out of the family home, the pair are still working together professionally and he will shoot the credit for ‘America’s Next Top Model’.