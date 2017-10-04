KARACHI-The Mahira Khan starrer Verna’s release date has finally been revealed and it is all set to release on November 17 worldwide.

Verna is written, produced and directed by Shoaib Mansoor, known for his highly-acclaimed films Khuda Kay Liye and Bol. The story revolves around Sara (Mahira Khan) who is happily married to Aami (Haroon Shahid) until their lives fall apart when they are faced with some extraordinary circumstances.

Shahid will be starring opposite Khan while the rest of the cast includes Zarrar Khan, Naimal Khawar, and Rasheed Naz.

Shoaib Mansoor stated, “I believe in meaningful cinema. Subject of all my films are very close to my heart and Verna is no different. It is my ongoing effort to educate both men and women… women to stand up for their rights and men to accept women as their equals.” He said.