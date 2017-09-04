LAHORE: Indian TV child actor Reem Sheikh, who rose to fame in soaps like ‘Na Bole Tum Na Mene Kuch Kaha’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’ is playing the lead role in Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s biopic ‘Gul Makai’. She was also seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar-starrer Wazir. Reem Sheikh took to Instagram and revealed the poster of the film.

The film, which is produced by Anand Kumar, also features the late Om Puri, actress Divya Dutta, who is playing Malala’s mother, and Ragini Khanna.

Speaking to Indian media in early August, Kumar said, “The biopic is 50 per cent finished and I am super curious to bring it to the silver screen soon. We have already shot the war sequences and other important schedules. Now we will be shooting with our Malala in Kashmir.”

Some parts of the film were shot in Bhuj and Mumbai in 2016. Later, the cast and crew were supposed to shoot in Kashmir, but owing to the tumultuous situations in the valley had to drop the plan.