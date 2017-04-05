LAHORE-Bollywood movie Dhadkan has been caught in the social and political pressure launched by Hindu extremist elements in India against Pakistani artists, who are no longer allowed to work in Indian film and TV projects.

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan has reportedly been cut out from upcoming sequel of Bollywood movie Dhadkan.

Fawad was approached for the role of Dev which was played by Suniel Shetty. The actor has been replaced by Indian model Rohit.

Following the Uri attack in September last year, Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution banning Pakistani talent from working in India.

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar were barred from promoting their films and were threatened to leave India by MNS.