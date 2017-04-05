Glitter is, by nature, high maintenance. But if you can't handle it at its worst, you don't deserve it at its best (please see Pat McGrath's Instagram feed). This said, our glitter collection is getting a little out of hand—we've got stray sparkly specks on the soles of all our shoes to prove it—so when we stumbled upon a possible solution while zombie scrolling through Instagram, our interest was piqued.

Marie Claire reports that the Indie beauty supplier MBA Cosmetics produces its very own glitter palettes, which is kind of brilliant considering that we've got stacks on stacks for eyeshadow, highlighting, etc., but not a single one for the pure sparkly stuff.

???????????? Our Pressed Glitter Millionaire. A multi-dimensional blend of sapphire, cool gold and silver aqua ???????????? A post shared by My Beauty Addiction (@mbacosmetics) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

And the coolest part about having a palette is that you can completely customize it with your choice of pressed glitters. You can purchase a 12-shadow ($11) or 4-shadow ($7) palette, then fill it with either monochrome glitters from "Dollhouse" magenta to "Dark Ivy" green ($7) or their special edition multi-dimensional blend ($10) pans. Personally, we're obsessed with the "Havanna Sunrise" trio with baby pink, gold, and peach coral. The confetti-style glitters can be used on the eyes, pressed on the lips, and more

If you're a self-professed glitter addict, a palette will just make life easier whether it's atop your vanity or you're toting it around in your carryall. Plus, when you run out of a certain shade, you can replace it—i.e. the palette can essentially be part of your makeup collection forever.

To create your own bespoke glitter palette, head to mbacosmetics.