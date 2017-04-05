Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor has urged Indian Premier League (IPL) administration to include Pakistani players in the tournament.

In a tweet, the Bollywood actor wrote that this year Afghanistan players are making their debut but Pakistani cricketers should also be a part of the tournament, because it will make the IPL more enjoyable.

“Phir match hoga,” he wrote.

IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2017





Pakistan players have not been included in the IPL after its first season. Interestingly, Pakistani fast-bowler Sohail Tanveer was the top-wicket taker of first edition of Indian Premier League, as a part of the winners of the inaugural edition Rajasthan Royals.

Pakistani players have not been a part of the IPL amidst political tension between the two countries.