LOSANGELES-Model Bella Hadid said she is “proud to be a Muslim”, crediting her father or bringing her up with a strong sense of faith.

The 20-year-old supermodel, who is the younger sister of Gigi, was raised by their father Mohamed Hadid, who originally came to the US as a Palestinian refugee and their mother Yolanda, a former model who originally hails from Holland.

Bella was speaking out against US President Trump’s travel ban, dubbed the ‘Muslim Ban’ for its focus on Islamic countries, saying the issue hits close to home. Both sisters have been pictured protesting against Trump in recent months.

“My dad was a refugee when he first came to America, so [President Donald Trump’s travel ban] is actually very close to home for my sister and brother [Anwar Hadid] and me. He was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim.” In a lengthy interview with Porter magazine, the fashion star spoke about the struggles she, her brother and mother experience day-to-day with having Lyme disease.

“I couldn’t get out of bed for six days. And my brain would get all foggy, and I couldn’t see. That was the hardest time of my life.” And she also spoke about her high profile split with ex-boyfriend of two years The Weeknd, who is currently dating Selena Gomez, saying she’s just focusing on

“I’m just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be. I’m not really worried about what guys think about me, I’m just trying to be a woman,” she explained.