NEWYORK- Two-Time Academy Award Winner SharmeenObaid-Chinoy is all set to represent Pakistan at the eighth annual Women in the World Summit, in association with The New York Times, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City to be held on April 5-7, 2017.

The three-day Women in the World Summit present powerful new female role models whose personal stories illuminate the most pressing international issues. They range from CEOs and world leaders to artists, activists, peacemakers, and firebrand dissidents. The Summit’s vivid journalistic narratives, high-impact video, and fast-paced staging have made it the premier platform to showcase women of impact. Increasingly, Women in the World also include participation, onstage and in the audience, of men who champion women.

Sharmeen will be featuring in a session titled “Pakistan’s Honor” where she will be interviewed by CynthiaMcFadden, Senior Investigative Correspondent, NBC News on 6th April 2017. The session will focus on how a Two-Time Academy Award-winning filmmaker helped change social norms by telling the stories of the Pakistani women who are fighting back. Sharmeen has also previously participated at the Women in the World Summit in 2013, 2014 and most notably in 2015 where she featured in a panel discussion alongside Hollywood Legend Meryl Streep and TV personality John Stewart.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy about her session at the summit said that I am bringing stories of women who are fighting back to the stage in New York. From women in the police force, to women legislators and activists! It’s important to talk about those women who are risking their lives for others.

“My urgent call to action is that women can no longer wait for a seat to open up on the decision-making table. They need to empower themselves.” She said.

Along with the honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton, this year’s Women in the World participants include: actress Scarlett Johansson; writer, producer, director, actor Lena Dunham; Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Tony Award-winning performer and writer Sarah Jones; President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Cecile Richards; CEO & Co-founder of SOHO China, Zhang Xin; actress, writer, and activist Maria Bello; journalist and writer Zineb el Rhazoui; journalist, author and entrepreneur Arianna Huffington; TV journalist and women’s advocate, Gretchen Carlson and founder of Women for Women International, ZainabSalbi to name a few.