LOSANGELES-The story of Angelina Jolie's allegedly cruel audition exercise for poor Cambodian children in her new film has taken a rather dramatic turn as the publication which first released the 'disturbing' information is standing by their interpretation of what the director explained about the process.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'By The Sea'Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'By The Sea'.

The 42-year-old actress turned director was recently under fire for the unusual and frankly exploitative casting methods for her forthcoming movie 'First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers' as described in an interview piece with Vanity Fair. Angelina Jolie has since dismissed the article as 'false' and claimed that the process was all improvisation and the children were aware that they were auditioning for a movie.

However, instead of altering their article to show the situation in a more positive light, Vanity Fair has dismissed her claims and released the full transcript of the recorded interview which certainly paints an uncomfortable picture. According to their transcript, producers visited a 'slum school' or a 'school for kids in very poor areas' to find their Loung, which already directly contradicts producer Rithy Panh's statement that 'the children were from different backgrounds - some were underprivileged; others were not'.

'I think, I mean they didn't know', Angelina is quoted as saying. 'You just go in and do some auditions with the kids. And it's not really an audition with children. We had this game where it would be- and I wasn't there and they didn't know what they were really doing. They kind of said, 'Oh, a camera's coming up and we want to play a game with you.' And the game for that character was 'We're going to put some money on the table. Think of something that you need that money for.' Sometimes it was money, sometimes it was a cookie. [Laughter] 'And then take it.' And then we would catch them. 'We're going to catch you, and we'd like you to try to lie that you didn't have it.''

If this transcript is accurate, it suggests that the children really didn't know exactly what was going on which, indeed, comes across as rather heartless especially as Angelina was aware of the situation. It's certainly a stark contrast to her original statement.

'I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario', she had said. 'The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.'