Karachi-Coke Studio celebrates Pakistan’s milestone 70th anniversary of Independence by releasing a heartwarming rendition of the National Anthem, sung by all 40 singers who will feature during the Season.

A national anthem of any country is an integral part of its identity, arousing strong feelings of pride, loyalty, patriotism and allegiance.

The powerfully moving rendition of the national anthem will be the perfect launch of what will be landmark tenth consecutive season of the country’s iconic platform, Coke Studio, quite aptly known as the Sound of the Nation.

Since the last three seasons, Coke Studio has given to the nation a unique rendition of a popular patriotic song prior to the launch of each season, delighting not only all within the country, but also evoking strong nostalgia and a yearning for home in the Pakistan Diaspora across the world.

‘Sohni Dharti’ from Season 8 and ‘Aye Rah e Haq k Shaheedo’ from Season 9 were both hugely applauded and appreciated, as both were launched as part of the Independence Day celebrations in these years.

Talking about the country’s much celebrated platform, the General Manager of Coca-Cola Pakistan, Rizwan U. Khan said, “Ten years ago, Coke Studio was established to provide a unique platform to bring together both known and unknown artists from different ethnicities and backgrounds, and from all over the country, to create a unqiue Sound of the Nation. We are proud that Coke Studio has lived up magnificently to this challenge, promoting unity through embracing differences, instead of eliminating them.

It has truly produced exemplary music that is not only heard in Pakistan but across the globe, acting in a sense as Pakistan’s ambassador of our culture and heritage.” He said.

The much awaited Season 10 is all set to release on August 11.