She’s one of the undisputed queens of Instagram, but Kim Kardashian has felt the need to reach out to her fans to ask for advice on how to improve how she comes across on social media, saying she needs to “step up” her game.

Kardashian posted a picture of herself on Instagram asking her 102 million followers about how she can make her social media better.

“I need more consistency on my Insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my Insta page up,” the 36 year old reality star and entrepreneur wrote.

Her myriad followers soon started chipping in with one ideas, with many asking her not to take more polaroid-style ‘vintage’ pictures and, as she suggested, to try to stick to one kind of filter.

“I think that you should add more pics showing the real you. Like your hobbies, things you care about and stuff that makes you laugh. Don't be just a beautiful perfect image, show that you are a human being,” one follower said, believing she should de-mystify herself a bit and let people see the ‘real Kim’.

However, one kindly soul simply suggested that she do nothing and trust in her own instincts. “Just do you because at 102 million followers I think it's fair to say whatever you're doing: it's working.”

Kim recently detailed the “struggle” she had in keeping her social media accounts updated, particularly Instagram. “If people think you just post and it's so easy, it's not. I like my Instagram to look a certain way. There's so much pressure to post, too. If I go to Japan and I just want to have a media-free vacation, and have a great birthday trip. It's the upkeep.”

Just a few hours before her public appeal for help, Kim was slammed online and on the streets of New York while out shopping for dressing her four year old daughter, North, in what seemed to be an oversized fur coat and posting that on Instagram.