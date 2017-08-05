Lahore-Following a great deal of success and recognition as a high-end luxury brand, Saira Rizwan announces the launch of their new chiffon collection called ‘Khanum’ for the upcoming festive season in collaboration with Jehanzeb Fabrics.

Taking inspiration from the classic and modern women of the subcontinent, Saira Rizwan has come up with a collection that has kept the silhouettes classic and designs rich yet has beautifully managed to put it all together in a modern way.

Consisting of 10 designs, this collection doesn’t only include bolds like crimson reds and cobalt blues but consists pastels like hazy greys and pearly whites as well. Adding the finishing touches with Silver tilla as ornamental work and threaded embroideries, Saira Rizwan incorporates her trademark of hand embellishments with designs that feature landscape inspired prints with birds, surrealism and exotic florals.With flowy chiffon dupattas, elegant hand embellishments and sundry colours, this collection is the essence of sophistication, grace and panache.

The face of this new Campaign was revealed to be Amy Jackson, a renowned British model and Bollywood actress. After starring in Bollywood movies such as Ek Deewana tha and Singh is Bliing, she is now casted in the upcoming Hollywood movie called Boogeyman releasing in 2017.

Speaking about the new Chiffon Collection, Saira Rizwan said, “Khanum is the exemplification of a grand and majestic title given to a Woman of royal status and that inspired me to incorporate this aspect into today’s Beau Monde. With classy colours and rich designs, this collection is the interfuse of the elegant fashion of the subcontinent enriched with present days’ contemporary ambience and the ever-changing high fashion,” she said.