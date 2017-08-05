Karachi-With the success of its first two editions New Delhi (2015) and Lahore (2016), the multi-dimensional platform Shaan-e-Pakistan, led by the power house HumaNassr of Braahtii, earlier announced its landmark third season set to take place in Karachi, Pakistan, from 6th till 8th of September 2017; the Shaan-e-Pakistan Luxury Privé Edition 2017.

The platform now announces the appointment of the multi-talented fashion force Ali Xeeshan as their creative and show director for Season 3 of the Luxury Privé Edition.

“We welcome Ali Xeeshan to the Shaan-e-Pakistan family as a creative and show director. He started his journey with us in New Delhi in Season 1when he showcased as a designer and now returns in this fantastic new avatar.”

“When planning the show this year, we wanted to add more excitement and edge and of course luxury to our platform and Ali’s name immediately came to mind given his flair for creating special, thought provoking and memorable fashion experiences and his professionalism. I then proposed to bring him to the platform not only as a fashion designer but as a director with an overarching creative vision for all three days and for him to debut his vision for how fashion can be showcased and directed specifically; I believe the strength of any project or platform is in its people and talent which is why each year with Shaan-e-Pakistan we see an evolution in terms of outlook, stronger partners and talent. Ali will also be joined in show direction by a tremendous regional fashion guru, to be announced soon. We are delighted to be collaborating with Ali Xeeshan,”said HumaNassr

Speaking on his association, Ali Xeeshan said: “As the name says, Shaan–e–Pakistan reflects the love for my land and the love for art that brings me to this platform of exchange and dialogue between fashion, culture and music. I am honoured to be the show director for this season and to inject a flavor of my creative vision,” he said.

This season will bring in big names from across borders that include, fashion designers, actors, singers, hosts, choreographers and many more.