LOSANGELES:-Sophie Turner has revealed the uniquely ‘millennial’ way that she lands new acting roles not because she was necessarily a better actress, but because she had a larger social media following. The 21 year old English actress, who has been in the spotlight since her teenage years after landing the role of Sansa Stark in HBO’s fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’, has built up a huge social media following - 1.34 million Twitter followers, 5.4 million on Instagram and 2 million on Facebook.