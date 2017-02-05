LONDON:- David Beckham has hit back at claims he used his charity work to win a knighthood and slammed the publication of ‘’hacked and doctored private emails’’. The 41-year-old retired soccer star was embroiled in controversy after French investigative site Mediapart published emails, allegedly from David and accessed by Football Leaks, the sport equivalent to Wiki Leaks, in which he reportedly ranted about not being knighted by Queen Elizabeth. The site also claimed that David used his charitable work with UNICEF to promote his own business interests but a spokesperson for David insisted that the report is false and used ‘’hacked and doctored private emails’’.–HS