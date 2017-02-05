Emilia Clarke wants you to know that the next season of Game of Thrones is going to be incredible. So incredible, in fact, that she had to post a make her own lip-sync video about it. The actress shared on Instagram today that she's only "a day away from wrapping season 7," which means new GoT episodes are coming soon. Clarke couldn't contain her excitement: "I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER...????????," she wrote, reports Harper's Bazaar.

Though we're dying to see a season 7 trailer or behind-the-scenes clip, the actress graced us with something just as good: footage of her lip-syncing to R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" while fully costumed as Daenerys Targaryen. (Maybe flying is a subtle hint for riding dragons?)

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER...???????? #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR... A video posted by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

Clarke isn't the only one raving about the upcoming season. Her co-star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) has previously dropped hints about the finale. "It's so exciting…it's just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after," she said.

Iain Glen, who plays Clarke's onscreen right-hand man Ser Jorah Mormont, also revealed that it's taking just as long to film seven episodes as it usually does to film ten. "This season you feel that the drama is moving towards its end game," he said. "[More] characters are overlapping, so we are seeing a lot more of each other than perhaps in the past."

Clarke's Daenerys is definitely involved in that overlapping, as on-set paparazzi photos have shown she finally meets her long-lost nephew Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones returns this summer.